2 Injured In Ludlow Blaze Likely Caused By Oxygen Tank

Firefighters responded to 68 State St. in Ludlow just before 5:30 p.m. to reports of a fire. They found two older adults, both injured, trapped inside, state firefighting officials said.

Paramedics rushed both of them to an area hospital for treatment, and one was later taken to a Boston hospital for additional care.

The fire remains under investigation, but officials believe the oxygen tanks found inside the home played a role in the intensity of the flames.

“Home oxygen is a factor in fire-related injuries every year in Massachusetts,” said State Fire Marshal Jon Davine. “Don’t let this vital medical tool contribute to a fire hazard. Candles, smoking materials, and other open flames can start a serious fire very easily in an oxygen-rich environment. At least seven of these fires have claimed residents’ lives since 2021.”

The fire remains under investigation by the Ludlow Fire Department and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

