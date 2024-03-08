$1M Lottery Ticket Sold In East Longmeadow, 2 $100K Winners Pick Up Payday

The million-dollar ticket was sold at the Pride Station at 13 N. Main St. in East Longmeadow. The payday came playing the $20 "100X Cashwood" scratch-off game.

The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

The winner chose to remain anonymous. Trust XV of Hingham collected the $650,000 (before taxes) cash prize for them.

In Brockton, one lottery player picked up a $100,000 payday in the "300X" game. They bought the $30 scratch-off ticket at a Shell convenience store.

Another person correctly guessed the five Mass Cash lottery numbers to earn a $100,000 payday in South Easton. They bought their ticket at White Rose Pantry at 277 Turnpike St.

Their names were not released.

These were part of the 587 people who collected prizes worth $600 or more across the state on Thursday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.