Woman Busted Bringing 4 Pounds Of Heroin To Methuen Gets 8 Days In Prison: Feds

Elba Pena, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin and was sentenced to time served and a year of home confinement, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. She will serve three years of probation.

Federal prosecutors asked the judge to sentence her to three years in prison.

Pena was arrested in November 2021 after she drove more than five hours from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts to meet with what she believed to be a drug customer at a Methuen commercial plaza, authorities said. She had two kilograms of heroin in her car.

Investigators searched her Philadelphia home and found nearly 20 pounds (nine kilograms) of fentanyl, the prosecutor said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.