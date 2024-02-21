Video Of Lynn Trans Basketball Player Injuring Female Opponent Goes Viral

Poll Should Transgender Athletes Be Allowed To Compete In Female Sports? Yes No I have no opinion Submit Vote View Results Current Results Should Transgender Athletes Be Allowed To Compete In Female Sports? Yes 24%

No 73%

I have no opinion 3% Back to Vote

The Thursday, Feb. 8 game between KIPP Academy in Lynn and Collegiate Charter in Lowell ended in a forfeit after Collegiate Charter's coach pulled his team from competition after multiple injuries had "depleted" his team's bench, the school said in a press release.

KIPP Academy has declined to answer questions about the unnamed player's gender, though multiple outlets have reported they are a trans. Fox News reported that they are more than 6 feet tall and have facial hair.

The school, which is about 30 minutes outside of Boston, has a boys' basketball team.

The Daily Item reported that three Collegiate Charter players were injured in the first 16 minutes of the game.

A video of one of those injuries has sparked heated debates online over trans athletes competing in sports of their chosen gender rather than their sex assigned at birth.

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who has lobbied legislators to ban trans athletes from competing in female sports, posted on X that the video showcases the dangers of the policy.

This story is the epitome of all the concerns to be had with allowing men into women's sports/spaces. When will enough be enough? Parents, be a hero & stand up for your daughters

In another tweet, Gaines shared the video, saying, "A man hitting a woman used to be called domestic abuse. Now it's called brave. Who watches this & actually thinks this is 'compassionate, kind, and inclusive?'"

Both posts received hundreds of comments, many angry at the unnamed player. But that vitriol hasn't been held to online spaces.

KIPP Academy had to cancel its upcoming game against Lynn Tech over safety concerns after the school received death threats, the Daily Item said.

Massachusetts high school athletic rules do not ban trans athletes from competing in sports.

This was not the first time KIPP Academy had played Collegiate Charter. The teams met in December. KIPP won 36-29.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.