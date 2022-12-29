Truck Crash With Injuries Shuts Down Route 1 North In Peabody (UPDATE)

A crash with injuries shut down Route 1 North at the jughandle in Peabody on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 29, according to Massachusetts State Police on Twitter.

The crash caused delays between I-95 and Route 114 as a result. Traffic was being diverted to Route 1 South, MassDOT said on Twitter.

The crash was cleared around 10:15 a.m., according to WBZ NewsRadio's Kevin Brennan on Twitter.

No other information was released. Daily Voice has reached out for more information.

