Teen Ejected From SUV, Hit By Traffic Dies In Fiery Lawrence Crash: Police

An 18-year-old girl was speeding north near Exit 100 just after 9:15 p.m. in an SUV when she veered into the lane of a 2022 pick-up pulling a camper, State Police said.

Authorities have not released the woman's name as they notify her family.

The SUV clipped the camper and lost control. It left the road, tripped over a guardrail, and rolled down a steep embankment before bursting into flames, State Police said.

The driver was thrown from the car and into the roadway, where she was hit by oncoming traffic and killed, police said. A 17-year-old in the SUV was also ejected and suffered minor head wounds.

A 15 and 16-year-old girl in the backseats sustained minor injuries.

Paramedics took the three surviving teens to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment, police said.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

State police are investigating the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.