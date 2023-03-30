Dream Come True: Mass Native Jared Shuster Named New Atlanta Braves Pitcher

A 24-year-old Southeast Massachusetts native has seen his major league baseball dreams come true.

Jared Shuster, a left-handed pitcher from New Bedford, was named to the Atlanta Braves Opening Day roster.

Considered a long-shot to make the team's opening day roster, Shuster had an impressive spring training and moved up the depth chart, giving the Braves no choice but to welcome him.

Shuster was un-hittable when he pitched for New Bedford High School as a freshman, going 6-0 with a 0.45 ERA, according to his statistics from Wake Forest University (WFU).

Shuster later transferred to Tabor Academy in Marion. After pitching for WFU, Shuster was drafted by the Braves in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft and has excelled in the minor leagues.

Shuster will be tasked with helping the Braves win their 6th straight NL East division title, as they try to fend off the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

And if things go well for Shuster? Well, the Braves will be headed to Fenway Park for a two-game series on July 25 and July 26. Tickets are available now.

