'She Will Be Sorely Missed': Family Says Goodbye To Woman Killed In North Andover Crash

But whatever she did, she gave her whole heart, her obituary said.

Desmond was killed on Sunday, May 6, while walking along Massachusetts Avenue in North Andover. A Honda Civic jumped the curb near Route 125 and crashed into her around 1:30 p.m. The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

North Andover police are investigating the cause of the crash, but no charges have been filed as of Friday, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.

Angela Desmond was born and raised in Beverly. She was a 1993 graduate of Beverly High School and was a supervisor at Kelly Automotive Group, according to her obituary.

She could be seen and heard driving her Camaro around the North Shore. She most enjoyed spending time with her family especially her niece Ava and nephew Jake. She loved them like they were her own. She shared a love of cars with her dad. She shared a love of Pirates of the Caribbean, all things titanic, true Crime and Trans Siberian Orchestra with her sister. She shared a love of Craft Ciders, frying turkeys and the Lynn Christmas Parade with her brother in law. She enjoyed NASCAR races, fire pits and four wheeling with friends. She was very well known for her love of the color purple. She will be sorely missed by many.

Desmond was an active member of the Title Boxing Club in Danvers and the North Shore Beefs Facebok page. The group paid homage to her.

Desmond's family will hold a visitation on Thursday, May 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. Her funeral is set for 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19, at Campbell Funeral Home at 525 Cabot Street in Beverly. Services will also be livestreamed at www.campbellfuneral.com.

