State Troopers responded to the crash on I-93 North at I-495 in Andover on Sunday night, May 14, Massachusetts State Police report. The crash involved a car that hit the back of a tractor-trailer.

A medical helicopter landed on the highway near the crash, which shut down both lanes as a result. The driver of the car was said to have sustained life-threatening injuries, police added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.