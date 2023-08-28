Salem Man, 20, Dies In Single-Car Crash, Family Calls On Community For Support

Kory Ouellette, age 20, of Salem, died after a single-car crash before 6:18 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 on Puritan road in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department.

Ouellette was driving the car and died as a result of his injuries.

Ouellette's family created a GoFundMe the day after his death to ask for help with the financial burdens of the 20-year-old's "tragic passing."

"Kory had the biggest heart and the best personality," the fundraiser description said. "He was always looking out for everyone and had the ability to make everyone laugh even in the worst of times."

The crash is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division and the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.

Click here to view the GoFundMe for Ouellette.

