Mostly Cloudy 63°

SHARE

Salem Man, 20, Dies In Single-Car Crash, Family Calls On Community For Support

An Essex County man with "the biggest heart" died in a serious car crash, leading his family to lean on their community for support. 

Kory Ouellette
Kory Ouellette Photo Credit: GoFundMe / "In Loving Memory of Kory Ouellette"
Kory Ouellette's family said he could make anyone laugh.
Kory Ouellette's family said he could make anyone laugh. Photo Credit: GoFundMe / "In Loving Memory of Kory Ouellette"
Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories

Kory Ouellette, age 20, of Salem, died after a single-car crash before 6:18 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 on Puritan road in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. 

Ouellette was driving the car and died as a result of his injuries. 

Ouellette's family created a GoFundMe the day after his death to ask for help with the financial burdens of the 20-year-old's "tragic passing."

"Kory had the biggest heart and the best personality," the fundraiser description said. "He was always looking out for everyone and had the ability to make everyone laugh even in the worst of times."

The crash is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division and the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.

Click here to view the GoFundMe for Ouellette.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE