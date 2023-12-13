Salem police were called to the Palmer Street area to reports of a young child walking alone just after 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 8. They found the boy wearing a long-sleeved shirt, sweatpants, and just socks on his feet, officials said. The mail carrier kept him safe until police arrived.

The child was taken to North Shore Medical Center for evaluation.

Employees of Salem Community Childcare Inc. at 90 Congress St. approached officers at the scene to ask for help finding the boy. They explained he had opened a day at the daycare and walked out just before 10:45 a.m., police said.

Police contacted the boy's parents and made a report to the Department of Children and Families. Salem officers are investigating the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.