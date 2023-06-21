Police ID Lynn Teen Killed In Crash In Manchester-By-The-Sea

Byssman Pablo Bixcul was found dead at the scene of the single-vehicle wreck near mile-marker 51 on Route 128 North, State Police said.

The 26-year-old driver, who was from Florida but who police believe is living in Lynn, was airlifted to a trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police don't know what caused the 2009 Honda Civic to careen off the road and crash into a set of trees. The initial investigation says speed was a factor, police reported.

State police are investigating the wreck.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.