Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
Massachusetts Correction Officer Accused Of Supplying Inmates With Drugs: DA
Police & Fire

Woman Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries In Topsfield Car Crash: Fire Officials

David Cifarelli
One of the cars involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Topsfield on Friday, Jan. 13
Photo Credit: Topsfield Fire Department on Facebook

Four people were hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, in a multi-car crash in Topsfield, authorities said.

Crews responded to the crash on Route 1 by the Ipswich Line just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Topsfield Fire on Facebook.

Upon arrival, crews found several people suffering from a variety of injuries, including one woman who was apparently suffering from serious injuries. 

Overall, four people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, TFD said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

