Woman Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries In Topsfield Car Crash: Fire Officials

Four people were hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, in a multi-car crash in Topsfield, authorities said.

Crews responded to the crash on Route 1 by the Ipswich Line just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Topsfield Fire on Facebook.

Upon arrival, crews found several people suffering from a variety of injuries, including one woman who was apparently suffering from serious injuries.

Overall, four people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, TFD said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

