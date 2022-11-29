Woman, 70, Presumed Missing In Newburyport After Car Found Abandoned: Police

Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help to find a potentially missing 70-year-old woman whose car was found abandoned in Newburyport on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, authorities tweeted.

Troopers found the car empty on Route 95 South near the Whittier Bridge. Police have dogs, helicopters, and boat teams assisting in the search.

Anyone with any information should contact the Massachusetts State Police headquarters at (508) 820-2300 or call 911.

