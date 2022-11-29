Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 7,000 Pills: Boston Man Busted Selling Fentanyl, Synthetic Analogue: Feds
Police & Fire

Woman, 70, Presumed Missing In Newburyport After Car Found Abandoned: Police

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
State police deployed a helicopter in the search for a missing 70-year-old woman on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
State police deployed a helicopter in the search for a missing 70-year-old woman on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police on Facebook

Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help to find a potentially missing 70-year-old woman whose car was found abandoned in Newburyport on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, authorities tweeted

Troopers found the car empty on Route 95 South near the Whittier Bridge. Police have dogs, helicopters, and boat teams assisting in the search.

Anyone with any information should contact the Massachusetts State Police headquarters at (508) 820-2300 or call 911. 

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.