Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Haverhill Landlord Must Pay State $40K For Lying About Apartment Sanitation: AG
Police & Fire

Touch Of Health Owner In Swampscott Accused Of Indecently Touching Patient: DA

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health at 444 Humphrey Street in Swampscott, is accused of indecently assaulting a patient earlier this month, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.
Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health at 444 Humphrey Street in Swampscott, is accused of indecently assaulting a patient earlier this month, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A Swampscott chiropractor turned himself over to police this week after a patient accused him of indecently assaulting her during a session earlier this year. 

Dr. Ilan S. Amar, who owns A Touch of Health, was arraigned Tuesday, Dec. 20, on charges of indecent assault and battery and assault and battery, the Essex County District Attorney said. The judge released him on personal recognizance, but Amar cannot practice medicine or have any contact with the alleged victim in the case. 

A 31-year-old woman told police she visited Amar at his 444 Humphrey Street offices on Dec. 5, where he inappropriately assaulted her, the prosecutor said. The judge impounded the police report in the case, so little information has been made public about the alleged assault. 

Investigators ask anyone with information on the case to contact Swampscott Police Detective Ted Delano at 781-595-1111.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.