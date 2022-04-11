Swampscott High School Students Hospitalized From THC Products: Police

Swampscott Police are warning residents about two incidents this week where high schoolers were sent to the hospital after ingesting THC products.

Both individuals had an adverse reactions to the products and needed medical attention after ingesting them, police said on Facebook.

"We encourage all parents and caretakers to check in with their children and have a conversation about the dangers of taking anything that is not prescribed or from an unknown origin," police said.

The exact amount of THC in certain products can be difficult to measure and therefore side extreme effects can occur if consumers are unaware of their potency.

"Many products contain significantly more THC than labeled and people who consume these edibles can be caught off-guard by their strength and long-lasting effects," the American Addiction Centers says.

THC products can include, but are not limited to:

Baked goods

Candies

Gummies

Chocolates

Lozenges

Beverages

Both incidents are under investigation.

