Suspiciously Sinking Newburyport Fire Boat Sparks Investigation

David Cifarelli
A pedestrian discovered Newburyport’s fire boat, Marine 1, partially submerged at 4 a.m. Friday.
A pedestrian discovered Newburyport’s fire boat, Marine 1, partially submerged at 4 a.m. Friday. Photo Credit: Newburyport Firefighter Mike Kent

Authorities are looking for answers after a Newburyport Fire Department's Marine Unit vessel suspiciously sank while docked on the Merrimack River. 

A person walking in the area told Newburyport Police they saw the boat partially submerged while docked at Cashman Park around 4 a.m. on Friday, June 17, Newburyport Fire said. 

Crews immediately secured the vessel but were unsure what caused it to sink, the department said. While the tide was outgoing at the time of the sinking, it is unclear if that was the cause.  

The vessel has also been active on the river over the past week. Investigators will determine if the vessel can return to service, the department added.

