String Of Car Break-Ins In Methuen Attributed To Unknown Duo: Police

Police received 15 reports of car break-ins in one night and are attributing the incidents to a pair of unknown men, officials say.

The cars, located on Bridal Path Lane and Sevoian Drive, were broken into, rummaged through, or had items removed from them on the evening of Friday, March 17, according to the Methuen Police Department.

The two suspects are currently unidentified but were caught on video.

Police request that anyone with information about the break-ins or suspects contact the Methuen Police Department at (978) 983-8698.

