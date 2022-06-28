Sprinklers Prevent Further Damage To Classic Cars Ipswich Storage Unit

Fire officials on the North Shore are applauding more than just their own crews for containing a fire and preventing further damage at a classic car storage unit in Ipswich over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to the fire at Clam Town Classics, located at 11 Old Right Road, just before noon on Saturday, June 25, the Ipswich Fire Department said.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the building, which houses several classic cars. Firefighters learned the fire was coming from under the hood of a 1972 Lamborghini, the department said.

The heat from the flames was enough to trigger the building's sprinkler system that helped contain the fire to the Lamborghini’s engine. Crews immediately opened the hood and put out the flames then worked on ventilating the entire space, the department said.

Fire Chief Paul Parisi was impressed that Clam Town's sprinklers helped deter a larger catastrophe.

“The sprinkler system did just what it’s designed to do," Parisi said. "Without it, the property loss would have been much more significant.”

“As a business owner watching the bottom line, I didn’t care too much for sprinklers," Owner George Delaney said. “Now I’ve done a 180. After seeing the difference they make, I’m a big fan.”

No other vehicles, including neighboring 1954 mint condition Cadillac, were damaged from the blaze.

