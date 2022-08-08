Shots Fired Outside Lynn Middle School During Basketball Tourney: Police

Organizers of the Shoe City Basketball Tournament decided to cancel the event after a 25-year-old man fired several shots in the parking lot of a middle school where they were holding it on Friday, Aug. 5, authorities said.

Canseco Morillo, 25, is accused of firing multiple times as he ran away from Thurgood Marshall Middle School just after 10:30 p.m., Lynn police said. The parking lot was full of people and cars, but, luckily, no one was shot, police said. Two cars were hit by bullets, and a woman was injured by flying glass when a bullet crashed through the windshield of her car and into the passenger seat headrest, police said.

Morillo got into an argument with someone in the parking lot that escalated to violence, police said. Security video shows him running away from the fight when he turns and fires multiple shots toward the crowded area, police said. Officers arrested him on Saturday.

The gunshots caused people to panic and run away from the area.

As city leaders tried to work out a new schedule for the Shoe City tournament, but organizers decided to pull the plug on the event, Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson tweeted.

"While we are very disappointed that this happened and the consequences, including the loss of a beloved tournament, we must continue to put everyone's safety first," the mayor said. "We very much appreciate the longtime commitment and leadership of the tournament organizers. We also feel for those impacted by last night's traumatic events."

