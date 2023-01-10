Salem Brothers Arrested for Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine Trafficking

A pair of brothers made drug trafficking a family affair, but police broke up the family business, seizing fentanyl, crack cocaine and over a thousand dollars in cash, according to officials.

Salem detectives of the Criminal Investigation Division served a search warrant on Friday, Jan. 6 at a Salem Street residence after an investigation found that narcotics were being sold out of the building, the Salem Police Department announced.

28-year-old Daniel Pena Arias, who lives in the Salem Street residence, and his 30-year-old brother Victor Pena Arias, who lives on Mason Street, were both arrested. Both brothers are charged with trafficking fentanyl over 36 grams and possession with intent to distribute a class B substance, crack cocaine.

Police found 45.3 grams of fentanyl, 18.1 grams of crack cocaine, $1,308 in cash, digital scales, two cell phones, packaging materials, and several MASS DTA cards that belonged to other people in the raid.

