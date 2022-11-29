Police Find Body Of 70-Year-Old Woman In Newburyport After Search: Reports

Police in Newburyport found the body of a 70-year-old woman on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after finding her abandoned car on Interstate 95, authorities said.

The woman's body was located near Whittier Bridge around 3:45 p.m., according to news reports. Police have not released the woman's name. Investigators don't believe she was from the area, but they're not sure why she parked her car on Tuesday morning and walked away. The woman left her cell phone and car keys behind.

Police announced they'd brought in a helicopter and boats to aid in their search. The U.S. Coast Guard found the body after searching more than two miles of the river.

