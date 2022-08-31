Plane Makes Hard Landing In Newbury, But Pilot Walks Away Without Serious Injury

A pilot walked away from a hard landing in Newburyport on Wednesday, Aug. 31, that left his plane broken on a runway at Plum Island Airport.

The 1949 Navion single-piston propeller plane hit hard as it landed just after 11 a.m. and ended up nose down on the runway, the Newbury Fire Department said. The pilot climbed out on his own and declined any medical help after paramedics checked him out. None of the airport ground crew were injured.

Authorities did not release the pilot's name or say what caused the plane to land hard.

The Plum Island Airport manager alerted the FAA about the hard landing, and that runway is closed until authorities can remove the plane. Officials did not say when that would be.

The airport has two runways.

