Peabody Man Get 21 Months In Prison For Distributing Fentanyl-Laced Drugs

A man from Peabody was sentenced to 21 months in prison for distributing fentanyl and drugs laced with fentanyl, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts reports.

Francisco Tavarez, or “Jose,” was identified as a runner for a heroin and fentanyl supplier through an investigation launched after a fatal overdose in January 2017, the office reports.

The supplier, known as Yeffry Reynoso, provided opioids that led to the overdose, the office said. Reynoso was also giving the victim heroin and a heroin/fentanyl mixture on a regular basis in 2016, the office reports.

An undercover investigator later witnessed Tavarez making multiple suspected drug transactions with people believed to be Reynoso's customers, the office adds.

Tavarez was arrested after a suspected drug deal in Salem where authorities seized a small quantity of fentanyl, a small quantity of a cocaine/fentanyl mixture and $2,340 from his car.

Tavarez later pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Reynoso also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 150 months in prison in June 2019, the office reports. Reynoso was also ordered to pay restitution of $4,765, the office reports.

