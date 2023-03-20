Passed-Out North Andover Man Found At Methuen Walmart Had Drugs, 2 Arrest Warrants: Police

A person who was reported as being passed out in their car in a Walmart parking lot had over a hundred grams of drugs and thousands in cash, officials say.

Andrew Brace, of North Andover, was found to have 108 grams of cocaine, 3.6 grams of fentanyl, and $2,515 in cash when police responded the report on the evening of Thursday, March 16, according to the Methuen Police Department.

In addition to the illicit substances and cash, Brace was found to have two outstanding arrest warrants.

Brace was charged with the following on top of his outstanding warrants:

Illegal possession of A class A drug

Trafficking of cocaine more than 100 grams

Mr. Brace was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Friday, March 17.

