'On The Naughty List,' Everett Pair Busted For Crack And Fentanyl: Police

It's understandable to want a little extra holiday cash, but a drug dealing duo went too far by selling crack and fentanyl, acquiring $9,000 in cash before being busted, officials say.

Everett police discovered and seized approximately 300 grams of crack, 100 grams of fentanyl, and $9,000 in cash acquired from illegal drug sales, according to a gleeful tweet made by police chief Steve Mazzie on Thursday, Dec. 14.

A man and woman were charged with trafficking the drugs, said Mazzie. The pair were deemed to be "on the naughty list" because of the illegal operation.

