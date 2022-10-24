Multi-Million-Dollar Andover Home Demolished By 3-Alarm Weekend Fire

A multi-million-dollar home in the Merrimack Valley was deemed a total loss after a 3-alarm fire tore through the structure over the weekend.

Crews responded to the fire at 15 Somerset Drive in Andover around 12:13 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, Andover Fire Rescue Chief Michael Mansfield reports.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the 9,500-square-foot home. A third alarm was struck after the fire spread to the attic and roof of the home, Mansfield added.

The fire was eventually put out at 1:34 p.m. The home, which has a Redfin estimate of $2,520,090, was deemed a total loss.

No injuries were reported and all three residents were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

