Middleton Teenager Seriously Injured After Hit By Car In Driveway: Police

A teenage girl sustained serious injuries after she was hit by a car in the driveway of her Middleton home, according to authorities.

Middleton Police and Fire responded to the incident at 1 Meadowlark Farm Lane around 2:20 p.m. on Monday, April 10, Police Chief William Sampson reports.

Upon arrival, first responders rendered aid to the girl before she was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.