Methuen Teen, Beverly Man, 71, Drown In Separate NH Incidents: Reports

Two Massachusetts men died within hours of one another in separate drownings in New Hampshire this weekend.

Victor Rosado-Rosario, 19, of Methuen, died just after noon on Saturday, Aug. 21, while swimming at Profile Falls in Bristol, according to WCVB. Rosado-Rosario went underwater near the falls and got trapped behind them. His friends and fellow swimmers pulled him out of the water and performed CPR, but they couldn't save his life. Rosado-Rosario died around 1 p.m., the report said.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the drowning to contact investigator Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112 or email him at nicholas.m.haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.

Forty miles away and three hours later, a 71-year-old kayaker from Beverly drowned in a pond in Ossipee, NH, Boston.com reported.

Ernest Richardson was found unresponsive in his kayak and rushed to the shore. Witnesses performed CPR on him, but officials pronounced him dead at the scene just before 4 p.m.

Authorities ask anyone with information in the case to contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Lieutenant Crystal McLain at Crystal.H.McLain@dos.nh.gov or 603-227-2113.

