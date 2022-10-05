Methuen Man Busted Selling Fentanyl In 'Devil's Highway' Stings Gets 7 Years In Prison: Feds

A 25-year-old Methuen man who sold large amounts of fentanyl to undercover officers five times will spend the next seven years in federal prison, authorities said.

Andi Guerrero-Lara, who goes by the nickname Manny Sierra, pleaded guilty to seven drug trafficking charges in January and was sentenced last week, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Police arrested Guerrero-Lara as part of "Devil's Highway," which was a 10-week, multi-department drug operation to staunch the flow of drugs into the Merrimack Valley. Investigators busted nearly 40 people during the months-long 2019 sting.

Guerrero-Lara added more charges to his case when he tried to escape capture. He led officers on a high-speed chase for several miles through three cities and nearly crashed into a construction zone and police cruisers before he gave up and pulled over at an apartment complex in Lawrence, the prosecutor said.

“Drug traffickers like Mr. Guerrero-Lara are a danger to our communities," said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. "This individual pumped deadly opioids into our neighborhoods and when he was finally exposed, recklessly endangered multiple lives in a lengthy, high-speed car chase. Opioids are the leading cause of now record-high drug overdose deaths – cutting short the lives of far too many. This sentence should serve as a warning to drug traffickers: you will be identified, prosecuted, and held accountable.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.