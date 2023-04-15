Man Dies A Day After Being Burned In Methuen House Fire: Fire Marshal

A man who was hospitalized Friday night, April 14, after a fire broke out in the bedroom of his Methuen home has died, authorities said.

Investigators believe smoking materials sparked the blaze on the third floor of the triple-decker at 97 Phillips St. Officials did not release the man's name.

Methuen fire crews were called to the house just before 6 p.m. and saw smoke billowing from the third floor. They found a man inside on the floor and carried him to safety. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he died hours later, the state fire marshal said.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the man's apartment, but three residents on lower floors of the apartment building were displaced, officials said.

Investigators said the man had fire alarms, but they were not working. Methuen Fire Chief Tim Sheehy said the death his a grim reminder of the importance of maintaining fire alarms.

“Tragically, this was another case involving a fatal fire in a residence without working smoke alarms,” Sheehy said in a news release. “For your safety and the safety of the people you care for, please be sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home. Test them every month, and if they take alkaline batteries, then change the batteries twice a year. Replace the alarm itself after 10 years. I can’t stress this enough for every member of our community: working smoke alarms save lives.”

