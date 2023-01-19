Lynn Man Repeatedly Viewed Child Porn When He Knew Agents Watched Him: Feds

A judge sentenced a 36-year-old Lynn man who received his second child porn conviction to a decade behind bars earlier this month. But while this was his second time being convicted, he has been busted multiple times for viewing child porn on a cellphone he knew police were monitoring.

Thomas LeBlanc was arrested in 2017 and charged with receiving and possessing child porn, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He was released in 2020 on supervised probation on the condition he no longer view the offending material.

Investigators told him they would monitor his cell phone and computer, but that didn't stop him from viewing child porn again in 2020. A judge gave him an additional two years in jail for it, the prosecutor said.

Last year, shortly after he was released, LeBlanc again was found viewing child porn on his phone that he knew agents were monitoring, authorities said.

A judge sentenced him earlier this month to 10 years in prison for it.

