Lynn Man, 28, Killed After Car Barrels Into Light Pole On North Shore Road

A 28-year-old man from Lynn has died following a single-car crash in Revere, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of a car that crashed into a light pole on North Shore Road around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, Massachusetts State Police said.

Responding officers tried performing CPR before the man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

Police did not release the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing.

