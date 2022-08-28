Contact Us
Breaking News: Old Farmer's Almanac Releases Outlook For Winter In Northeast
Police & Fire

Lynn Man, 28, Killed After Car Barrels Into Light Pole On North Shore Road

David Cifarelli
Revere Police responded to the crash on Route 1A Sunday morning
Revere Police responded to the crash on Route 1A Sunday morning

A 28-year-old man from Lynn has died following a single-car crash in Revere, authorities said. 

Police responded to a report of a car that crashed into a light pole on North Shore Road around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, Massachusetts State Police said. 

Responding officers tried performing CPR before the man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said. 

Police did not release the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing. 

