Lynn Dealer Who Had Drugs Hidden In Car Dashboard Gets 10 Years In Prison: Feds

A Lynn man who pleaded guilty to guns and weapons charges will spend the next decade behind bars, a federal judge ruled on Friday, Feb. 17.

Rahiym Mervin, age 30, admitted to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine in September, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He was out on bail on another drug and gun case in Norfolk County when police arrested him in December 2021, the prosecutor added.

Police pulled over Mervin's rented car in Dorchester when they caught him speeding. Officers searched the vehicle and found a handgun, two high-capacity magazines, 380 grams of cocaine, 96 grams of fentanyl analog — which is more potent than heroin, and 135 grams of a meth, cocaine, and caffeine mixture, authorities said.

To put it in context, that much fentanyl is enough for 48,000 potential fatal overdoses, officials said.

“A lethal dose of fentanyl is just two milligrams. Every gram of pure fentanyl has 500 lethal doses," US Attorney Rachel Rollins said in a news release about Mervin's sentencing. "A tiny amount of this deadly substance can kill, whether it is pure or mixed with other illegal substances. Mr. Mervin was selling thousands of lethal doses of this poison."

Police said they found the gun and drugs hidden in a hide built into the car's dashboard.

A court convicted Mervin of having a firearm without a license in 2016, and he served three years in prison for that, the federal prosecutor said.

