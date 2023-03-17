Lawrence Liquor Store, Bakery Destroyed By 3-Alarm Fire: Officials

Several businesses were destroyed by a multi-alarm fire in downtown Lawrence this week, according to fire officials.

Crews responded to the three-alarm fire at Sweeney Liquors, located at 90 Essex Street, early Friday morning, March 17, North Andover Fire Department said on Facebook.

The fire involved several businesses including Sweet Grace Heavenly Cakes, which is right next door to Sweeney Liquors.

Most of the blaze was extinguished before 6:30 a.m., Boston25 reports. The building was deemed a total loss, North Andover Fire said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Boston25 reports.

