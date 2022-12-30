Lawrence Firefighters Rally To Replace Brothers' Stolen Equipment

Patrick Sweeney lost more than a car when thieves stole his beloved Dodge Charger Hellcat earlier this year, reports said. The Lawrence firefighter's gear was inside, and more importantly, personal mementos from his late grandfather were tucked inside the helmet that was stolen along with the sports car, fellow firefighters said, WBZ reported.

As word of the theft traveled from firehouse to firehouse, firefighters did what firefighters do: they helped out.

A group of them from across New England raised hundreds of dollars and partnered with Metro Adze Firefighting Tool Company to replace Sweeney's adze. If you're unfamiliar, think of it as a combination of an axe, crowbar, and wedge.

It's a vital tool for any firefighter, but this one was unlikely any other, said Mike Scott LaPrade, Metro Adze Firefighting Tool owner and a firefighting instructor.

Like his last tool, Metro Adze engraved his firehouse's mascot on one side, but on the other, the company engraved the dog tags from Sweeney's grandfather. Sweeney lost his grandfather's dog tags and prayer card that were tucked inside his helmet when it was stolen.

“It was such a shock, and it really humbles you,” Sweeney told The Eagle Tribune. “I was completely blown away.”

