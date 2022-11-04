Contact Us
Police & Fire

'High-Risk Felony' Arrest Made At Tidewater Apartments In Salisbury: Police

David Cifarelli
The arrest was made at the Tidewater Apartment Complex in Salisbury Friday morning.
A man was due in court following a "high-risk felony" arrest in Salisbury, authorities said.

Robert Ferrara, age 31, was arrested at the Tidewater Apartment Complex in Salisbury on Friday, Nov. 4, Salisbury Police said on Twitter.

The effort was carried out by several law enforcement agencies, including the North East Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, police said. The incident sparked a heavy police presence and closed off the area around Beach Road as a result. 

Ferrara was expected to appear in Newburyport District Court on felony-related charges Friday morning, police said. 

