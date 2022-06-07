Haverhill Two-Alarm Fire That Claimed Dog's Life Ruled Accidental

A two-alarm fire in Haverhill that claimed one dog's life was ruled as accidental, Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a release.

The fire started on the back deck of a single-family home located at 58 8th Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

Investigators determined the fire potentially sparked from poorly disposed smoking materials and overloaded extension cords, Ostroskey said.

“An exterior fire can grow and spread before smoke alarms inside detect it and alert you to the danger,” Ostroskey said. “This poses a danger to people inside the home and to neighboring structures."

In addition to the dog's death, one person was injured and five total were displaced. The cause of the fire will officially remain undetermined

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.