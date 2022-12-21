Gun-Wielding Lawrence High Schooler Chased Down By Police: Reports

A 14-year-old Lawrence High School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school, WCVB reported.

The student was captured and charged on Wednesday, Dec. 21, police told CBS, after a fellow student spotted the weapon and texted their parent.

The parent called 911, WCVB said, sending police to the school's campus. The gun-toting teenager ran away from police, who chased down and captured the student.

The decision to run meant that the teenager was charged with resisting arrest as well as gun charges, the news outlet said.

"The rapid and safe resolution to this incident was a direct result of the diligence of both the student and the parent reporting the incident to the police, as well as the quick response of the Lawrence Police Department's School Resource Division," police said to CBS.

Police believe that the unnamed student did not intend to harm anyone at the school, according to the news outlet.

