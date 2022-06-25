First Fatal Fire In Over 50 Years Claims One Life In Groveland

For the first time in more than 50 years, a person has died in a fire that occurred at an apartment building in Groveland, fire officials said.

Crews responded to the three-alarm fire at 2 Manor Drive just after 3 p.m. on Friday, June 24, the Groveland Fire Department said.

Upon arrival, rescuers located the adult male victim in a first-floor apartment, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has yet to be released. This marks the first fatal fire in Groveland since 1966, the department said.

Crews also rescued several residents who were trapped on the second floor of the building, the department added. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

