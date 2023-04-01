DRUG BUST: Lynn, Lawrence Men Nabbed For Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, Oxycodone: Police

A street drug deal went sour when a drug investigation led to two arrests and the seizure of over $4,000 in cash, a loaded Glock, and four different kinds of drugs.

Elmer Funes, of Lynn, and Xavier Munoz- Diaz, of Lawrence, were arrested on Thursday, March 30 around 8:30 p.m. after police saw the Funes engage in a street drug deal with Munoz- Diaz in the car with him, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police had been conducting a drug investigation in the Eagle Hill area in Boston when they saw the exchange.

A traffic stop revealed the car held a Glock 23 with 15 rounds in the magazine, 34.85 grams of marijuana, 4.71 grams of fentanyl, 17.8 grams of crack cocaine, five oxycodone pills and $4,610.00, police say.

Elmer Funes was arrested and charged with:

Unlawful possession of a firearm,

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Possession with the intent to distribute class A drugs (fentanyl)

Possession with the intent to distribute class B drugs (crack cocaine)

Possession with the intent to distribute class B drugs (oxycodone pills)

Possession with the intent to distribute class D drugs (marijuana)

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Xavier Munoz- Diaz was arrested and charged with:

Possession with the intent to distribute class A drugs (fentanyl),

Possession with the intent to distribute class B drugs (crack Cocaine),

Possession with the intent to distribute class B drugs (oxycodone pills)

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Funes and Munoz- Diaz Both are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

