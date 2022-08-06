Driver Flown To Boston Hospital Following Head-On Collision In Wenham

A recent head-on collision involving two cars sent multiple people to the hospital, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of Route 1A by Wenham Lake around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, Wenham Police said.

Initial investigation revealed a 2006 GMC Sierra traveling southbound crossed the center line and hit a 2007 Toyota Corolla head-on, according to police.

The driver of the Corolla had to be pulled from the vehicle and was airlifted to a Boston hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile the four people in the Sierra and passenger in the Corolla were was taken to local hospitals for treatment, police added.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 978-468-5500.

