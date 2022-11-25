Dog Hospitalized After 2-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Newbury Home: Officials

A dog was hospitalized after a two-alarm fire ripped through a Newbury home, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 16 Low Street around 11:19 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, Newbury Fire Chief Douglas Janvrin reports.

Responding crews found heavy fire coming from an enclosed porch that was rapidly spreading to the rest of the home.

A crew member with the Rowley Fire Department rescued the dog that was later taken to Newbury Animal Hospital, Janvrin reports. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was contained in about 45 minutes and the family was displaced as a result. The fire is under investigation.

