Breaking News: Firefighter Hospitalized Battling 2-Alarm Blaze In Wakefield, Family Displaced
Police & Fire

Crews Battle 2-Alarm Fire In Lynn (DEVELOPING)

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Flames burst through the roof at a home on 44 Allerton Street in Lynn
Flames burst through the roof at a home on 44 Allerton Street in Lynn Photo Credit: @seancarritte on Twitter

Multiple crews were on the scene of a 2-alarm fire in Lynn, unconfirmed reports said.

The fire was initially reported at 44 Allerton Street around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to a Tweet from @ChelseaScanner. Upon arrival, crews found heavy flames coming through the roof of the two-story home.

Residents were forced out of the building before the entire roof collapsed, a separate Tweet read. 

A Lynn Police officer, who was walking home at the time, helped rescue people from the burning building, CBS Boston reports. He was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, the outlet reports. 

No word yet on what started the fire. This is a developing story so check back for updates. 

