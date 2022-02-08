BIRD BRIGADE: West Newbury Officers Unite To Rescue Injured Bald Eagle

Officers in West Newbury are being praised for their teamwork and meticulous efforts in saving an injured bald eagle over the weekend.

Sgt. Rich Parenteau and Officer Matt Dixon arrived first on the banks of the Merrimack River on River Road where the bird was spotted on Sunday, July 31, West Newbury Police said.

Animal Control Officer Kayla Provencher and Dispatcher Bob Pierce, who had previous experience with rescuing bald eagles, arrived soon after.

The eagle was trapped in a brush covered area right by the water so the team needed to handle the bird delicately. The biggest hurdle however, according to Officer Provencher, was making sure the eagle did not swim away.

Thankfully, her and Pierce were able to secure the bird in a large net and get it into a crate without further injury. The bird was then taken to a local wildlife rehabilitation center that will transfer the eagle to the Tufts University Cummings Veterinary Medical Center in Grafton for treatment.

“We respond to a wide variety of emergencies in West Newbury, and I am proud of the teamwork that was on display during this complex call,” said Chief Michael Dwyer. “Our dispatchers, police officers, and animal control take pride in their service to our community.”

People on Facebook also chimed in to commemorate the team's valiant efforts, including West Newbury Animal Control who said "Great team work! Thanks everyone!"

