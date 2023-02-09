Accused Salisbury Boyfriend Poisoner, 64, Ordered Held Without Bail: DA

A Salisbury woman who is accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with a chemical commonly found in brake fluid and antifreeze was ordered held without bail on Thursday, Feb. 9, authorities said.

Judy Church, 64, is accused of killing her 46-year-old boyfriend, Leroy Fowler, last year after giving him a lethal dose of ethylene glycol, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.

Church called 911 on Nov. 11 to report that her boyfriend was in medical distress and needed help immediately. Paramedics rushed him to three hospitals before taking him to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, where tests showed his kidneys were failing from poisoning, officials said. Doctors were unable to save his life and contacted the police.

Church is charged with first-degree murder, prosecutors said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.