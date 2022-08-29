Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice
Essex Daily Voice

3-Month-Old Puppy Killed In Gloucester Crash, Police Looking For Driver

Josh Lanier
Gloucester Police
Gloucester Police Photo Credit: Gloucester Police Facebook

Police are hunting for a driver that ran over and killed a 3-month-old mini golden doodle puppy on Saturday in Gloucester and kept driving. 

The incident happened near the intersection of Sayward Street and Fleming Drive at 11 a.m., police said in a Facebook post asking for information. Authorities didn't release any other information about the incident. 

Animal Control asks anyone with information to contact officials at 978-281-9746 or 978-283-1212. 

