3-Month-Old Puppy Killed In Gloucester Crash, Police Looking For Driver

Police are hunting for a driver that ran over and killed a 3-month-old mini golden doodle puppy on Saturday in Gloucester and kept driving.

The incident happened near the intersection of Sayward Street and Fleming Drive at 11 a.m., police said in a Facebook post asking for information. Authorities didn't release any other information about the incident.

Animal Control asks anyone with information to contact officials at 978-281-9746 or 978-283-1212.

