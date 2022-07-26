Contact Us
22-Year-Old Lynn Drug Dealer Busted With Large Pile Of Fentanyl: Police

Police display the drugs, cash, and paraphernalia officers found inside a 22-year-old Lynn man's home this week. Photo Credit: Revere Police Department

A multi-agency police operation a 22-year-old Lynn man this week for selling a large amount of fentanyl and other drugs, authorities said.

Michael Valentin faces several charges across multiple jurisdictions following his arrest on Monday, July 25, the Revere Police Department announced. Officers said they found nearly 400 grams of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, 264 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of crack, and almost $14,000 in cash when they raided his home in Lynn. 

For context, the DEA says two milligrams of fentanyl is potentially fatal depending on a person's body size and tolerance level. That means thousands of people could have potentially overdosed on the amount of the drug Valentin allegedly had in his house. 

The Revere narcotics officers led the investigation into Valentin with help from the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office, Massachusetts State Police, Lynn police, and the DEA. 

Prosecutors in Suffolk County will charge Valentin with trafficking in fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl, Revere police said. Essex County officials will charge him with trafficking in more than 200 grams of fentanyl and trafficking in more than 200 grams of cocaine, police added.

