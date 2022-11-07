2-Alarm Fire Demolishes Apartment Building In Downtown Methuen (PHOTOS)

An apartment building was completely destroyed by a 2-alarm fire in downtown Methuen, the Eagle Tribune reports.

Methuen Fire responded to the fire at 52 Hampshire Street around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, the outlet reports citing Methuen Fire Chief Timothy Sheehy

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the first floor of the 2.5 story building. The fire eventually spread to the attic of the building, according to Metro Fire (MaFireEMS) on Twitter.

“There was heavy smoke and fire upon arrival, the room [the firefighters] were in was totally engulfed,” Chief Sheehy told the Eagle Tribune. “It went right up through the attic and burned through the roof.”

Hampshire Street was closed from the Police Station to Pleasant Street as a result, Methuen Police said on Twitter. Police said delays were expected as well.

While no injuries were reported, the building was deemed a total loss, the Eagle Tribune reports. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.