Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: Former FedEx Driver Stole Guns Out For Delivery, Sold Them To Undercover Agent: Feds
Police & Fire

18-Year-Old Arrested In North Andover Shooting At Fieldstone Court

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
North Andover Police Department Facebook
North Andover Police Department Facebook Photo Credit: North Andover Police Department Facebook

Police in North Andover said they arrested an 18-year-old man in the Sunday shooting, Sept. 11., at Fieldstone Court. 

Lewis Aquino of Lawrence turned himself in to investigators on Monday, and he was scheduled to be arraigned on attempted murder and assault charges Tuesday. Though, official charges and bail information were not immediately available Tuesday afternoon. 

Police said Aquino shot a 40-year-old man in the leg at Fieldstone Court just after 9 a.m. Officers searched the area but did not find the shooter. Police said Aquino and the victim are known to each other and that this was not a random incident. 

North Andover police said doctors treated the victim for the gunshot wound and released him from the hospital. 

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.