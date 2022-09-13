18-Year-Old Arrested In North Andover Shooting At Fieldstone Court

Police in North Andover said they arrested an 18-year-old man in the Sunday shooting, Sept. 11., at Fieldstone Court.

Lewis Aquino of Lawrence turned himself in to investigators on Monday, and he was scheduled to be arraigned on attempted murder and assault charges Tuesday. Though, official charges and bail information were not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Aquino shot a 40-year-old man in the leg at Fieldstone Court just after 9 a.m. Officers searched the area but did not find the shooter. Police said Aquino and the victim are known to each other and that this was not a random incident.

North Andover police said doctors treated the victim for the gunshot wound and released him from the hospital.

